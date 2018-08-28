“You are not disabled, you are fake” – Man shouts and swears at woman with guide dog
PUBLISHED: 22:21 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:23 22 November 2018
BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE
A partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at a Suffolk station in what police are treating as a hate crime.
The incident began at around 10pm on the evening of Wednesday, November 7 at Woodbridge station.
The victim was waiting for a train with her guide dog when she was approached by a man who started petting the dog and asking questions about her disability.
Feeling intimidated, the woman moved away with her dog – which was becoming agitated – and asked the suspect to stop talking to her.
The man then became abusive and began shouting and swearing at the woman over a 25 minute period, saying “you are not disabled, you are fake”.
On board the train, another passenger challenged the man’s behaviour, which resulted in a scuffle.
Officers believe the man shown in the above CCTV image has information which could help them investigate.
Anybody who might know who he is should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800082309, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.