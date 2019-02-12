Police appeal after Newmarket burglary

Thieves burgled the property in Newmarket during daylight hours. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Newmarket.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the raid happened at a property in Petingo Close on Monday, March 4, between 2.45pm and 4.05pm.

Police believe thieves entered from the rear of the property, using a pry bar to open a conservatory door.

Once inside, an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen from inside, although police say it is currently unknown if any other goods were stolen.

Suffolk Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the close or the surrounding area at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist officers in their investigation contact West CID on 101 quoting crime reference 12488/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org