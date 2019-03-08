Have you seen missing teenager Kane Stevens from Colchester

Police are appealing for help finding a missing teenage boy from Colchester.

Kane Stevens, 15, was reported missing from his home in the town on Monday, November 4.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers and Kane's family are very worried about him and we need to find him to make sure he's ok.

"We've carried out thorough enquiries and are now asking the public to help us bring Kane home."

Police believe he may be staying with friends in the area and urge them to get in touch.

Kane is described as 5ft 5ins tall with short brown hair and a brown moustache.

He is white and of slim build.

Police believe he may be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, either a grey or camo-green jacket and grey and white Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with information about Kane's whereabouts is asked to call Colchester's local policing team on 101.