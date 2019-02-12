Have you seen missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan and 12-year-old Isabella Gul from Harwich?

Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Amy Lowis-Strachan (left) and 12-year-old Isabella Gul (right) from Harwich Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are searching for two young girls who have gone missing from Harwich.

Amy Lowis-Strachan, 16, and Isabella Gul, 12, were reported missing just before 5.40pm on Wednesday, February 20, having not been heard from since 6.45pm on Thursday, February 21.

Amy is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder length hair and a small stud in her nose.

When she was last seen, Amy was wearing a grey t-shirt, black Adidas trousers with a white stripe, white trainers and a black coat.

Isabella is white, around 5ft 4ins tall, with very long, dark brown hair.

She also has her nosed pierced.

She is thought to be wearing a blue cropped Ellese top, grey ripped jeans, a grey/blue Ellese jacket and grey trainers.

Both girls are known to go to the Colchester area.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We’re concerned for their welfare and need to find them to make sure they’re ok.”

If you have seen Amy or Isabella or know anything that could help police locate them, call 101 quoting incident 971 of February 20.