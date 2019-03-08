Thunderstorms

Have you seen missing 32-year-old Wayne Vyse?

PUBLISHED: 21:45 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 08 May 2019

Police in Essex are searching for 32-year-old Wayne Vyse who has links to Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Police in Essex are searching for a missing man with links to the Colchester area.

Wayne Vyse, 32, was reported missing from his home in Great Totham at around 11am yesterday, Tuesday, May 7.

A police spokesman said officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5ft 3ins, with stubble and glasses.

He may be driving a distinctive yellow Peugeot 2017 - with the number plate AJ07ENL.

The spokesman added: "Wayne is known to frequent Maldon, including Heybridge and Mayland, along with Colchester and Chelmsford."

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford police station on 101

