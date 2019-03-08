Partly Cloudy

Police search for missing woman with links to Hadleigh

PUBLISHED: 22:18 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:18 08 July 2019

Police are searching for missing 41-year-old Nicola Keeble from Hadleigh Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are searching for missing 41-year-old Nicola Keeble from Hadleigh Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 41-year-old woman from the north of the country who has links to Hadleigh in Suffolk.

Nicola Keeble was last seen on Thursday, July 4.

Police say she has links to Hadleigh and it is believed that she may be in the area.

Nicola is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 6ins in height with dark, shoulder-length, straight hair .

A police spokesman added: "Police and family members are concerned for her welfare."

Anyone who believes they have seen Nicola, or who has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant for Ipswich on 101 quoting CAD 1 of July 8.

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Why do people think we’re automatically going to be in the top six?’ – Lambert on restrictive budget and League One expectations

Paul Lambert watches on during the Paderborn friendly. Picture: ROSS HALLS

School near Stowmarket told it ‘requires improvement’ for second time in two years

The Sir Robert Hitcham Church of England Voluntary Aided School which has been given an 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted for the second time in two year. Picture: GOOGEL MAPS

Police search for missing woman with links to Hadleigh

Police are searching for missing 41-year-old Nicola Keeble from Hadleigh Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘We lost our way mid-meeting. But we move on’ – Witches boss Ritchie Hawkins after Ipswich lose at Belle Vue

Edward Kennett and Jake Allen gate to a heat two 5-1 maximum at Belle Vue. Photo: TAYLOR LANNING

Witness could help in Colchester sex assault investigation

Do you recognise this woman? Police say she may have information about an alleged sexual assault in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Mick Jagger, a man who danced with the devil on the big screen

Mick Jagger as the reclusive rocker in Performance Photo: Warner Bros

Suffolk sees 150% increase in cyclists killed or seriously injured on county’s roads

Serious crashes involving cyclists in Suffolk have risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
