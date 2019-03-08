Police search for missing woman with links to Hadleigh

Police are searching for missing 41-year-old Nicola Keeble from Hadleigh Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 41-year-old woman from the north of the country who has links to Hadleigh in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nicola Keeble was last seen on Thursday, July 4.

Police say she has links to Hadleigh and it is believed that she may be in the area.

Nicola is described as white, of medium build, around 5ft 6ins in height with dark, shoulder-length, straight hair .

A police spokesman added: "Police and family members are concerned for her welfare."

Anyone who believes they have seen Nicola, or who has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant for Ipswich on 101 quoting CAD 1 of July 8.