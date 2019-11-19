Police hunt wanted man from Newmarket
PUBLISHED: 18:33 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:33 19 November 2019
Police are appealing to the public for help finding a wanted man from Newmarket.
Phillip Embery, 56, is wanted by officers for breaching the terms of a suspended prison sentence.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said Embery has links to Newmarket and the surrounding areas and that officers would like to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen him.
Anyone with information on Embery's whereabouts is urged to call the duty sergeant at Mildenhall Police Station on 101.
