Have you seen missing Andrew Kinsella from Haverhill?

PUBLISHED: 09:13 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 13 April 2019

Andrew Kinsella, 27, who is missing from his home in Haverhill Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY



Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man missing from Haverhill.

Andrew Kinsella, 27, is missing from his Haverhill home and was last seen in Chelmsford on Monday, April 8.

Mr Kinsella is described as white, with shoulder length black hair and goatee beard. He was wearing dark green trousers, a brown jumper and a black and white head scarf.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 282 10/4/19.

