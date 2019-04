Essex missing man is found

Missing man Barry Williams has now been found Picture: ARCHANT Archant © 2004

A 51-year-old man who was missing from Braintree has been found.

Barry Williams, was last seen in the Rayne Road area around 12.55pm yesterday.

Essex Police confirmed that Mr Williams has now been found and thanked the public for their support with the appeal.