Police concerned for welfare of missing Essex teenager

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:48 PM May 27, 2022
An appeal has been launched by Essex Police to help find missing teenager Scarlet Wilson, who was last seen in Braintree

An appeal has been launched by Essex Police to help find missing teenager Scarlet Watson, who was last seen in Braintree - Credit: Supplied

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager from Essex after she went missing.

Scarlett Wilson, 13, was last seen in Braintree at around 3.30pm on Friday, May 27. 

Scarlet is described as around 5ft 4 inches tall, with shoulder length straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black crop top with a diagonal cut across the front, pale denim blue shorts, a blue puffer coat and black Nike trainers.

She was also carrying a red handbag over her shoulder.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts or if you think you may have seen Miss Wilson can call 101
 

