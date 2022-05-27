Police concerned for welfare of missing Essex teenager
Published: 8:48 PM May 27, 2022
- Credit: Supplied
Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager from Essex after she went missing.
Scarlett Wilson, 13, was last seen in Braintree at around 3.30pm on Friday, May 27.
Scarlet is described as around 5ft 4 inches tall, with shoulder length straight brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black crop top with a diagonal cut across the front, pale denim blue shorts, a blue puffer coat and black Nike trainers.
She was also carrying a red handbag over her shoulder.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts or if you think you may have seen Miss Wilson can call 101