E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police want to trace dog walker who may have witnessed altercation

PUBLISHED: 14:33 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 29 February 2020

Essex Police are appealing for a witness to come forward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police are appealing for a witness to come forward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for a witness to come forward following an altercation in Colchester.

Police are keen to trace this dog-walker who may have witnessed an altercation Picture: ESSEX POLICEPolice are keen to trace this dog-walker who may have witnessed an altercation Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police said a man and woman, both in their 30s, got into an altercation during which a child's car seat was thrown in Ashbury Drive, Colchester, on Friday, January 17 around 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

After completing initial enquiries, police are keen to speak to a possible witness.

A CCTV image of a dog walker wearing a high-visibility coat has been released and police are keen to speak with him.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation, knows the man in the photograph or has any information can call the Colchester local policing team on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/9383/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the crime-fighting charity's website here.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police want to trace dog walker who may have witnessed altercation

Essex Police are appealing for a witness to come forward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two cases of mumps diagnosed at Framlingham College

Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Quirky beer festival held at rail station - can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Mark Fogg Elliot and Woof Dog Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three men arrested following post office theft

The three men from the Birmingham area were arrested in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues bid to get back to winning ways against struggling Blackpool

Ipswich Town take on Blackpool this afternoon
Drive 24