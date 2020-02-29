Police want to trace dog walker who may have witnessed altercation

Police are appealing for a witness to come forward following an altercation in Colchester.

Police are keen to trace this dog-walker who may have witnessed an altercation Picture: ESSEX POLICE Police are keen to trace this dog-walker who may have witnessed an altercation Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police said a man and woman, both in their 30s, got into an altercation during which a child's car seat was thrown in Ashbury Drive, Colchester, on Friday, January 17 around 4pm.

After completing initial enquiries, police are keen to speak to a possible witness.

A CCTV image of a dog walker wearing a high-visibility coat has been released and police are keen to speak with him.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation, knows the man in the photograph or has any information can call the Colchester local policing team on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/9383/20.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting the crime-fighting charity's website here.