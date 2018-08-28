Woman suffers stab wounds in Newmarket

A woman has suffrered stab wounds following an attack in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A woman in her 20s was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after she was the victim of what police described as a ‘targeted’ attack in Newmarket.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to an address in George Lambton Avenue at around 11.20pm on Sunday, January 27, to reports of a stabbing.

A Suffolk police spokesman said two men approached the woman and then one of them stabbed her.

The woman, who is aged in her late 20s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for treatment.

The police say she sustained non life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The spokesman said officers said that they were treating the incident as a targeted attack and they did not consider there to be a wider threat to the public.

Rachel Hood, Mayor of Newmarket, said she was shocked and distressed to hear about the assault.

She said the late night assault was not something she would expect to happen in Newmarket and wished the victim the best in her recovery.

She said: “It is a shocking thing to have happened, especially in Newmarket.

“It is very, very unexpected. “We hope the victim is responding well to treatment and hope that she makes a speedy recovery from her injuries.

“This is not something we associate with Newmarket at all.

“I am not aware of any other episodes in that area.

“This is a really distressing and unexpected incident.

“It is shocking and distressing for everybody in the town.

“One would hope that people would see it as their duty to inform the police if they have any information,” she added.

Police have not given a description of either of the suspects but are urging any witnesses to the attack to come forward.

Anyone who saw the incident take place or knows anything that could assist police in their investigation is asked to call detectives at Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting incident reference 37/5364/19.

Alternatively, contact crime fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People can also report information through the charity’s online crime reporting form