Police witness plea over bin truck bike collision

PUBLISHED: 20:52 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:53 28 September 2019

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN

A motorcyclist has been freed by fire crews after being trapped under a bin lorry in Colchester Picture: KALLIE TEMPLEMAN

KALLIE TEMPLEMAN

Police have appealed for witnesses following a collision between a refuse collection truck and a motorcyclist.

They particularly want to trace one man who told officers at the scene in Colchester that he had dash cam footage but then drove away.

The incident happened shortly after 7.15am on Friday September 27 on Straight Road and involved a truck carrying out collections and a Yamaha 125cc motorbike.

The collision took place between the junctions of James Carter Road and Stoneleigh Park.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious lower leg injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the movement of either vehicle on the lead up to the collision.

"We are keen to hear from motorists with dash cam footage, particularly a man who stated he had footage but drove away from the scene."

People are asked to call Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 179 or 27/09 or report information online at the Essex Police website.

