Police appeal for witnesses to Christmas Day stabbing

PUBLISHED: 12:36 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 02 January 2020

The stabbing victim was approached as he walked along Valley Road near to the Valley Farm Caravan Park and has been left with serious injuries. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The stabbing victim was approached as he walked along Valley Road near to the Valley Farm Caravan Park and has been left with serious injuries. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Detectives are investigating a serious assault which happened on Christmas Day.

The incident happened in Clacton between 8.45pm and 9pm on Wednesday, December 25.

A man, in his 40s, was walking near the Valley Farm Caravan Park when he was approached by another man, who he says he did not recognise.

The assailant insulted him before quickly stabbing him in his stomach and fleeing the scene.

The victim was left with serious injuries and Essex Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage, or who may have witnessed the assault, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/202686/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

