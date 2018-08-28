Police appeal for information about missing prisoner

Police are looking for the prisoner who did nor return after a work placement.

A Hollesley Bay prisoner is still missing after he failed to return to prison following his release on temporary licence.

Gerry Sergeant, who is serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and theft, left the prison to go to a work placement in Bury St Edmunds on Friday 9, November, but failed to return by his 8pm curfew.

Sergeant, aged 61, is described as 5ft 11in tall, of thin build, with brown eyes, white hair, clean shaven and tattoos on both forearms.

He was last seen wearing motorcycle clothing and the motorbike he was riding is a red Honda 125cc, registration number AO11 VMZ.

Sergeant has links to London and members of the public are advised not to approach him.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Sergeant, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 65107/18.