Have you seen missing Lowestoft man Peter Woolnough?

Suffolk police are appealing for information about missing Lowestoft man Peter Woolnough Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A 73-year-old from Lowestoft has been reported missing after last being seen at his GP surgery.

Peter Woolnough, was last seen leaving his local surgery in the town at 4.15pm on Tuesday, August 13.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 in tall and of a stocky build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with writing on, dark trousers and a dark navy blue jacket.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts contact them on 101, quoting CAD 279 of August 13.