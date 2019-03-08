E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen missing Lowestoft man Peter Woolnough?

PUBLISHED: 21:52 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 21:52 13 August 2019

Suffolk police are appealing for information about missing Lowestoft man Peter Woolnough Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Suffolk police are appealing for information about missing Lowestoft man Peter Woolnough Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A 73-year-old from Lowestoft has been reported missing after last being seen at his GP surgery.

Peter Woolnough, was last seen leaving his local surgery in the town at 4.15pm on Tuesday, August 13.

He is described as white, 5ft 10 in tall and of a stocky build with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with writing on, dark trousers and a dark navy blue jacket.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him, or has any information regarding his whereabouts contact them on 101, quoting CAD 279 of August 13.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Live: Dobra grabs a consolation for Town during bright debut

Ipswich Town take on Luton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Live: Dobra grabs a consolation for Town during bright debut

Ipswich Town take on Luton in the Carabao Cup this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk families told they will only learn about school transport after term starts

Emma Bishton warned families were facing uncertainty over their children's school buses. Picture: Emma Bishton

Burglar serving 12 years absconds from prison

Suffolk police are trying to trace Hollesley Bay Prison absconder Patrick Cassidy, who has links to Watford Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Car rolls onto its side in crash near Lidl

Suffolk police are on scene of a crash between a Ford Transit and a Smart Forfour outside the Lidl in Bury Road, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Family and colleagues of motorcyclist Paul Siely pay tribute

Paul Siely, aged 54, from Stowmarket, who died after his motorcycle was in collision with a car near Woolpit Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Campaigners warn of ‘growing threat’ to rural communities - as plans emerge for more intensive poultry barns

Some of the campaigners who formed the Save Our Suffolk Countryside in opposition to the expansion of intensive poultry farming Picture: SONYA DUNCAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists