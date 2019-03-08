Have you seen missing man Glyn Morritt?
PUBLISHED: 16:35 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 22 July 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has gone missing from his Suffolk home.
Mr Morritt, 72, was last seen leaving his home in Newmarket wearing a blue T-shirt Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Newmarket man Glyn Morritt, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Monday morning, July 22.
He is described as having short gray hair and being 5ft 5in tall, wearing a blue t-shirt and carrying a grey jumper.
Police enquiries to locate him are ongoing, with those who believe they have seen him or know his whereabouts asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.