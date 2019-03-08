Partly Cloudy

Have you seen missing man Glyn Morritt?

PUBLISHED: 16:35 22 July 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has gone missing from his Suffolk home.

Newmarket man Glyn Morritt, 72, was last seen leaving his home on Monday morning, July 22.

He is described as having short gray hair and being 5ft 5in tall, wearing a blue t-shirt and carrying a grey jumper.

Police enquiries to locate him are ongoing, with those who believe they have seen him or know his whereabouts asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

