Have you seen John Cooper from Woodbridge?
PUBLISHED: 19:47 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 24 October 2020
SUFFOLK POLICE
Police are appealing for help in finding Woodbridge man John Cooper who went missing today.
Officers and family are concerned for the welfare of the 86-year-old, who was last seen at 3pm leaving his home address in Woodbridge.
He is described as white, 6ft tall, with a slim build and fair hair. He was last seen wearing a green tartan raincoat.
Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 319 of today, October 24.
