E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Have you seen John Cooper from Woodbridge?

PUBLISHED: 19:47 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:47 24 October 2020

There is an appeal to find Woodbridge man John Cooper Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

There is an appeal to find Woodbridge man John Cooper Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help in finding Woodbridge man John Cooper who went missing today.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and family are concerned for the welfare of the 86-year-old, who was last seen at 3pm leaving his home address in Woodbridge.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, with a slim build and fair hair. He was last seen wearing a green tartan raincoat.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 319 of today, October 24.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man’s body recovered from river near Orwell Bridge

The Orwell Bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman arrested after knifepoint robbery near Kesgrave Tesco

The incident happened near the Tesco store in Ropes Drive, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Woman, 32, dies and two men seriously hurt in Suffolk crash

A woman has died after a crash in Barham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nightspot has licence suspended after Covid-19 rules ‘breach’

Police officers visited the venue after concerns were raised. Stock picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you seen John Cooper from Woodbridge?

There is an appeal to find Woodbridge man John Cooper Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE