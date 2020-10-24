Breaking

Have you seen John Cooper from Woodbridge?

There is an appeal to find Woodbridge man John Cooper Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help in finding Woodbridge man John Cooper who went missing today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and family are concerned for the welfare of the 86-year-old, who was last seen at 3pm leaving his home address in Woodbridge.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, with a slim build and fair hair. He was last seen wearing a green tartan raincoat.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 319 of today, October 24.