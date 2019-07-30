Sunshine and Showers

Have you seen missing Daniel Lear from Stowmarket?

30 July, 2019 - 11:10
Daniel Lear, who is missing from his Stowmarket home Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Stowmarket.

Daniel Lear, 24, was last seen leaving his home address on Kipling Way in the town around 02:40am this morning.

He was reported missing to police a short time later.

Daniel is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, with very short hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a skull and crossbones design, black cut-off jeans with a zigzag patter and black plastic Converse style boots.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and believe he may be driving a red Seat Ibiza car, with the registration AX15 FHU.

Anyone who believes they have seen Daniel or the Seat car or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

