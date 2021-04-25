Concern for welfare of missing Suffolk teenager

Published: 7:12 PM April 25, 2021

Lily Stephenson was last seen leaving her home address on Saturday - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lily Stephenson was last seen leaving her home in Borehamgate, Sudbury, at about 3pm on Saturday.

Lily is described as 5ft 4in, slim, with shoulder length, dark brown, curly hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black hooded jumper, black leggings and black Nike trainers.

She left the house on foot, heading for Sudbury town centre.

Officers are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information about Lily's whereabouts should call 101, quoting CAD 404 of April 24.



