Boy injured after being hit by a car

The incident occurred in St Edmunds Road near Stowmarket Town Football Club. Picture: GOOGLE Google

A boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stowmarket.

The 16-year-old was in St Edmunds Road, near Stowmarket Town Football Club's ground, when the accident happened at about 11pm last night.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the injured teenager had been taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The extent of his injuries has not yet been revealed.

The police spokesman said investigations are ongoing into the incident but officers are not appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed at the time, but reopened once the boy was transferred to hospital.