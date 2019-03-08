Reports of toddler abduction being investigated, police confirm

Reports of an attempted abduction of a toddler in Sudbury earlier this week are being investigated, police have confirmed.

Information was posted on social media today regarding the attempted abduction of a toddler by a woman on Wednesday around 11.35am in the North Street/Melford Road area of town.

The child was unhurt and no other similar incidents have been reported to police.

Investigations are ongoing and police say they are aware of numerous discussions regarding the incident on social media and would like to point out that some of the reports are inaccurate.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed such an incident to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/35880/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via an anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org