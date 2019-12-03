Man arrested after 12-year-old boy is killed in crash outside school

The scene near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex, after a murder investigation was launched Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of murder following a crash in Essex which claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, outside Debden High School in Wallingale Road, Loughton, at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, December 2.

One boy, 12, was rushed to hospital but later died.

Two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were also injured.

They were either treated at the scene or were taken to hospital following the incident.

It is believed all the teenagers were pupils at the high school.

A murder investigation was launched and last night Essex Police announced they had made an arrest

Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman said: "The 51-year-old, from Loughton, was arrested on suspicion of murder, six offences of attempted murder, one offence of causing death by dangerous driving, six offences of causing serious injury by driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving without insurance.

"There is no wider threat to the public at this time, but we continue to ask anyone with information to come forward and assist with our enquiries."

If you have information about the collision call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 726 of Monday, December 2.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org