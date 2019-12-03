E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after 12-year-old boy is killed in crash outside school

PUBLISHED: 06:46 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:46 03 December 2019

The scene near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex, after a murder investigation was launched Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

The scene near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex, after a murder investigation was launched Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of murder following a crash in Essex which claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy.

Forensic Officers in Willingdale Road near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIREForensic Officers in Willingdale Road near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, outside Debden High School in Wallingale Road, Loughton, at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon, Monday, December 2.

One boy, 12, was rushed to hospital but later died.

Two 15-year-old boys, one 13-year-old boy, one 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were also injured.

They were either treated at the scene or were taken to hospital following the incident.

Forensic Officers in Willingdale Road near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIREForensic Officers in Willingdale Road near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

It is believed all the teenagers were pupils at the high school.

A murder investigation was launched and last night Essex Police announced they had made an arrest

Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman said: "The 51-year-old, from Loughton, was arrested on suspicion of murder, six offences of attempted murder, one offence of causing death by dangerous driving, six offences of causing serious injury by driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and driving without insurance.

"There is no wider threat to the public at this time, but we continue to ask anyone with information to come forward and assist with our enquiries."

Chief Superintendent Tracey Harman delivers a statement to the media outside of Loughton Police Station in Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIREChief Superintendent Tracey Harman delivers a statement to the media outside of Loughton Police Station in Essex Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

If you have information about the collision call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 726 of Monday, December 2.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested after 12-year-old boy is killed in crash outside school

The scene near Debden Park High School, in Loughton, Essex, after a murder investigation was launched Picture: RICK FINDLER/PA WIRE

From Brennan to Dozzell – What happened next for Ipswich Town’s youngest-ever captains

Mark Brennan celebrates scoring against Swindon, whilst wearing the captain's armband, in September 1987. Photo: Archant

Historic pub set to stay open despite plans for flats

The Fleece in Boxford Picture: JAYNE LINDILL

‘Disturbing’ increase in child cruelty and neglect across Suffolk and Essex

There has been a rise in reports of child cruelty and neglect in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

When will £7m development of hotel, offices and car park be built in Ipswich?

The Princes Street corridor in Ipswich is getting a £7million revamp Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists