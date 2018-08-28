Man arrested after marked police van is stolen from station and abandoned 20 miles away

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a marked police van, which was found abandoned almost 20 miles away.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Police issued an appeal on Saturday evening, with the van believed to have been stolen from their police station in Old Nelson Street, Lowestoft. It was not clear what time the van had been taken.

At 1am on Sunday morning, a member of the public reported finding the van abandoned in Bungay.

Officers investigating the theft have now arrested a 27-year-old Bungay man on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and other offences in connection with the crime.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

A number of sightings were reported to the police while the van was missing, including in Lowestoft, Kessingland and Halesworth.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lowestoft Police on 101, quoting reference 65296/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.