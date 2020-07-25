E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Arrest after woman woke to find intruder in home

PUBLISHED: 09:25 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 25 July 2020

Police have made an arrest after a woman woke to find an intruder in her Harwich home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary after a woman woke to find an intruder in her bedroom in Essex.

The woman was awoken by the intruder at her home at The Vineway, Harwich, in the early hours of Monday, July 20 and a further incident of attempted burglary in Deepdale Road was also reported.

During enquiries, police said a number of residents came forward to report a number of other attempted burglaries on The Vines estate and The Ridgeway.

A 28-year-old man from Mottingham in London was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary, and a number of attempted burglaries, attempted thefts from vehicles and interfering with vehicles.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Police said investigations are continuing and thanked those people who came forward with information.

Anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously on The Vines estate, or has any CCTV or doorbell footage, is asked to call Clacton CID on 101, quoting incident 110 of July 20.

