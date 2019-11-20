Two men arrested on immigration and drug offences as cannabis seized

Nacton Road in Ipswich, where two men were arrested on suspicion of drug and immigration offences Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two men are being questioned by police after being arrested on suspicion of drug and immigration offences in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed a number of cannabis plants were also seized in the raid in Nacton Road.

You may also want to watch:

The two men, aged 19 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, the production of cannabis and being concerned in supplying drugs.

The 37-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The pair were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.