Two men arrested on immigration and drug offences as cannabis seized
PUBLISHED: 20:24 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:24 20 November 2019
Archant
Two men are being questioned by police after being arrested on suspicion of drug and immigration offences in Ipswich.
Suffolk Constabulary confirmed a number of cannabis plants were also seized in the raid in Nacton Road.
The two men, aged 19 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, the production of cannabis and being concerned in supplying drugs.
The 37-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
The pair were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
