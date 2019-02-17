We're updating the forecasts - back soon

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Bury St Edmunds - after police pull over minibus with 16 people on board

17 February, 2019 - 07:49
Police have arrested a motorist in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of drug driving and possession of Class A drugs Picture: NSRAPT

Police have arrested a motorist in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of drug driving and possession of Class A drugs Picture: NSRAPT

Archant

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving and possession of class A drugs after pulling over a minibus in Bury St Edmunds - with 16 people on board.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle, on the A14 near Bury, at around 7pm last night, Saturday February 16.

Officers posted on social media soon after the arrest as made.

The tweet says the driver of the Ford Transit minibus allegedly failed a roadside drugs wipe test for cocaine.

It reads: “Minibus with 16 occupants stopped in #burystedmunds this evening.

“Driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine @drugwipeUK and for possession of class A drugs #fatal4 #S5a @BuryStEdsPolice”.

The official seating capacity of the minibus is not known.

The driver remains in police custody.

Most Read

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Police at the scene of the incident in Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

RAF Honington set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham in Norfolk. Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knifes after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

‘I wasn’t happy with my last performance’ – Norwich City star rights Preston wrong at Bolton

Norwich City - and Tom Trybull - were at their fluent best as they swept Bolton Wanderers aside at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Bury St Edmunds - after police pull over minibus with 16 people on board

Police have arrested a motorist in Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of drug driving and possession of Class A drugs Picture: NSRAPT

You could be in line for a surprise inheritance if you have these surnames in Suffolk

Suffolk residents could be in line for a surprise inheritance if they have one of these surnames Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Sunday Snap: Irish eyes smiling, Bree’s best, the ‘look away now’ moment and a Bishop milestone

Bartosz Bialkowski and Jonas Knudsen defending on the line. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mystery after church memorial plaques to loved ones removed without warning

St Mary the Virgin Church in Lawford, Suffolk, where memorial plaques were removed from a flowerbed without informing the families of those whose ashed were buried there. It is not known who removed them Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Plans set to be approved for £3 million youth and arts centre in Woodbridge

An architect's CGI image of how the new Jetty Lane centre could look Picture: CONFABRICOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists