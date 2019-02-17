Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Bury St Edmunds - after police pull over minibus with 16 people on board

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving and possession of class A drugs after pulling over a minibus in Bury St Edmunds - with 16 people on board.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the vehicle, on the A14 near Bury, at around 7pm last night, Saturday February 16.

Officers posted on social media soon after the arrest as made.

The tweet says the driver of the Ford Transit minibus allegedly failed a roadside drugs wipe test for cocaine.

It reads: “Minibus with 16 occupants stopped in #burystedmunds this evening.

“Driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine @drugwipeUK and for possession of class A drugs #fatal4 #S5a @BuryStEdsPolice”.

The official seating capacity of the minibus is not known.

The driver remains in police custody.