Machete-like blade seized on train
PUBLISHED: 18:53 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 21 November 2018
Archant
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a huge machete-like knife was confiscated.
Two teenagers have been arrested after a huge machete-like knife was seized on a train.
The British Transport Police in Essex carried out a stop and search on two teenagers at Colchester railway station after receiving reports of a weapon spotted by staff for train firm Greater Anglia.
A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested following the search on the evening of Wednesday, November 21.
They were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
The knife has a large, machete-like blade, with a sharpened edge and the words “Gerder” on the blade itself.
It had a hefty orange and grey grip.
The entire weapon is over a foot long.
Comments have been disabled on this article.