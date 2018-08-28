Machete-like blade seized on train

The huge weapon was seized by British Transport Police Picture: ESSEX BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon after a huge machete-like knife was confiscated.

Two teenagers have been arrested after a huge machete-like knife was seized on a train.

The British Transport Police in Essex carried out a stop and search on two teenagers at Colchester railway station after receiving reports of a weapon spotted by staff for train firm Greater Anglia.

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested following the search on the evening of Wednesday, November 21.

They were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The knife has a large, machete-like blade, with a sharpened edge and the words “Gerder” on the blade itself.

It had a hefty orange and grey grip.

The entire weapon is over a foot long.