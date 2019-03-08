Sunshine and Showers

Two men arrested in Colchester following seizure of cannabis and weapons

PUBLISHED: 19:58 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:58 13 March 2019

Two people have been arrested after weapons were seized following a stop and search in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people have been arrested after weapons were seized following a stop and search in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two men were arrested in Colchester today after weapons were seized by police following a stop and search.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, officers approached two men in Upper Castle Park at around 1.40pm today, Wednesday, March 13, after noticing a strong smell of cannabis.

He said the pair were arrested and cannabis, a knife and what is believed to be an imitation handgun were seized.

The arrests were part of a crackdown on drug dealing in Colchester and Tendring areas - codenamed Operation Smuggler.

As part of the operation, officers are carrying out increased covert and high visibility patrols in both areas, targeting individuals intelligence suggests are involved in drug dealing activity.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possessing an offensive weapon and assault and a 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug remain in police custody.

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to 'very strong winds'

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Couple plan to bring 'fun factor' back to town after taking on storm-hit play centre

Layden-Grant and Frances Seymour are bringing the Fun Factory in Saxmundham back to life after it was devastated by a storm back in January 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Café owner fined £1,000 after mould, flies and old meat found on site

Richard Bird, 72, pleaded guilty to breaking 17 food regulations and four health and safety rules Picture: ARCHANT

A14 Orwell Bridge REOPENS for evening rush hour

The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has re-opened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to 'very strong winds'

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Cinema and restaurant plan to progress in bid to keep high street 'ahead of the game'

An artist illustration of the Newmarket cinema project. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/HARRIS PARTNERSHIP

Zero-waste foods on the shopping list for customers

Jane Pearson with the zero-waste dispensers and with food in bio-degradeable packing. Picture: MARK LANGFORD
