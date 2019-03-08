Two men arrested in Colchester following seizure of cannabis and weapons

Two people have been arrested after weapons were seized following a stop and search in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two men were arrested in Colchester today after weapons were seized by police following a stop and search.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, officers approached two men in Upper Castle Park at around 1.40pm today, Wednesday, March 13, after noticing a strong smell of cannabis.

He said the pair were arrested and cannabis, a knife and what is believed to be an imitation handgun were seized.

The arrests were part of a crackdown on drug dealing in Colchester and Tendring areas - codenamed Operation Smuggler.

As part of the operation, officers are carrying out increased covert and high visibility patrols in both areas, targeting individuals intelligence suggests are involved in drug dealing activity.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possessing an offensive weapon and assault and a 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug remain in police custody.