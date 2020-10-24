Woman arrested after knifepoint robbery near Kesgrave Tesco
PUBLISHED: 15:18 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 24 October 2020
A woman has been arrested after a man was robbed at knifepoint near the Tesco store in Ropes Drive, Kesgrave, earlier today.
The 38-year-old, from Ipswich, was detained on suspicion of robbery following the drama at about 8.35am in Pilboroughs Walk.
Police were told a 46-year-old man had been approached by a knife-wielding woman who demanding items of personal property.
The victim, who was unhurt in the incident, placed items on the floor before running away.
Then two minutes later, police were called to reports of a woman in possession of a knife in the area of the nearby Tesco Metro store in Ropes Drive. She was seen by a number of alarmed shoppers.
She made off towards the Kesgrave War Memorial Community Centre in Twelve Acre Approach.
Officers attended and at about 8.42am and arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery. She was then taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the robbery, was in the area of Tesco or the community centre, or saw any suspicious activity should contact Ipswich CID, quoting crime reference 37/61849/20.
Call 101 or report information through the website.
Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form here.
Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.
