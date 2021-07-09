Published: 8:13 PM July 9, 2021

Football fans are being urged to behave responsibly for the Euros final on Sunday. - Credit: PA

Football fans are being reminded by police to "behave responsibly and safely" for England's UEFA European Championship final against Italy.

Suffolk police officers are urging people to enjoy themselves and the game, but to behave appropriately and respect others at all times.

Extra officers will be on duty patrolling town centres, as well as known trouble spots, to minimise the risk of any alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and disorder, said Chief Inspector Matt Carney.

He said: "There has been a tremendous atmosphere in the lead up the finals and we want to thank football fans and licensees across Suffolk for their continued support in celebrating the Euros in a responsible and peaceful way.

"The Euros has been a welcomed opportunity for family and friends to come together and whilst there has been some celebratory rowdy behaviour during the tournament, largely people have been in good spirits.

Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring the opener against Ukraine. - Credit: PA

"We encourage fans to please remain high spirited, to show respect and consideration to other football fans, members of the public and emergency service workers, and to stick to social distancing and the health regulations.

"If you're keen to watch the match at a pub or other public screening, please respect bar staff and make sure you plan ahead and know how you are getting home at the end of the evening.

"Our priority is to provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the football."

He said they want people to "enjoy themselves and make the finals memorable for the right reasons".

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, has asked people to think twice about driving on Monday morning if they have been drinking during the Euros final. - Credit: Archant

Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, said he would be joining the nation on Sunday evening "willing" England on to win.

"It’ll be a great occasion and a fantastic atmosphere for all supporters, whether they are in Wembley or Suffolk, I’m sure," he said.

"Watching any sport can be thirsty work and it is perfectly natural to enjoy a pint or two when watching the football.

"We don’t want to spoil the fun we just want to remind everyone to act responsibly – abusive and irresponsible behaviour is not acceptable. I’d also like to remind drivers to please think twice before getting behind a wheel on Monday morning, it’s likely to be a late evening and the effects of alcohol last longer than many think.

"After the year we’ve had I hope we are now at a stage where people can get out and enjoy the company of friends and family but let’s all make a concerted effort to be sensible and not spoil this newfound freedom.”

If you see a crime take place, you can report the incident via the website or call 101

In the event of an emergency you should always call 999.