Car overturns on country road
PUBLISHED: 14:29 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 10 November 2020
Archant
Two people have been taken to Colchester Hospital after a car overturned during a crash on a single track road.
Officers from both Suffolk and Essex police forces were called to the scene of the crash, on the road connecting Wormingford and Assington, close to Arger Fen, shortly after 11am.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the cars ending up on its roof as a result.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed two people have been taken to hospital for assessment of their injuries.
The road remains blocked while recovery for the vehicles continues.
