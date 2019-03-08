Heavy Showers

Car with L-plates on crashes through front of Currys PC World

PUBLISHED: 11:25 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 12 June 2019

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Contributed

A car has smashed into the front of Currys PC World in Bury St Edmunds.

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

The police were called shortly after 9.30am today to reports that a car has crashed through the wall near the front entrance of the technology store in Eastlea Road.

A driver and a passenger were seen by paramedics however they are not believed to be seriously injured.

The car involved was a black Chrysler people carrier which had L-plates on.

The front of the car was embedded in the wall.

A car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANTA car has crashed into the front of PC World in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers remain on the scene while they wait for recovery.

The store is currently closed.

