Emergency services respond to incident in Essex town

Police have reportedly attended an incident in Pier Avenue Clacton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have reportedly shut a road in Clacton-on-Sea this evening while they deal with an incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pier Avenue in the Essex seaside town has reportedly been shut in both directions.

You may also want to watch:

Fire engines and police vehicles have been seen near the scene.

The services involved have as yet given no details of the incident.

Pier Avenue is a main street in the town, linking the town centre with the seafront.

Essex police have not yet replied to a request for comment.