Emergency services respond to incident in Essex town
PUBLISHED: 22:28 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:28 04 May 2020
Emergency services have reportedly shut a road in Clacton-on-Sea this evening while they deal with an incident.
Pier Avenue in the Essex seaside town has reportedly been shut in both directions.
Fire engines and police vehicles have been seen near the scene.
The services involved have as yet given no details of the incident.
Pier Avenue is a main street in the town, linking the town centre with the seafront.
Essex police have not yet replied to a request for comment.
