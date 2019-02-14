Sunny

Serious crashes on M11 near Stansted cause rush hour traffic chaos

14 February, 2019 - 11:04
Police have attended two serious crashes on the M11 near Stansted Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have attended two serious crashes on the M11 near Stansted Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Two serious crashes on the M11 near Stansted last night are causing rush hour traffic jams near Stansted Airport this morning.

According to Essex Police, a silver Peugeot left the southbound carriageway, between the junctions for Harlow and Epping, just after 7.20pm on Wednesday, February 13.

The driver, an 18-year-old man is being treated for life-threatening injuries while his passenger, an 18-year-old man, is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Three other people were also treated, although their injuries are not as serious.

Police were then alerted to a second crash on the same carriageway between junctions eight for Stansted and seven for Harlow at around 9.50pm.

The crash involved five vehicles, including two lorries and a car.

A police spokesman said the driver of the car is being treated for potentially life-changing injuries.

He said: “A lorry driver, a 45 year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He is currently in custody.”

Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about either crash.

Call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1039 of February 13 for the first collision and incident 1237 of February 13 for the second.

Police are also keen to receive any dash cam footage that could assist their investigations.

Alternatively, email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

