Inquest opens into death of missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague

A senior Suffolk police officer has told an inquest into the death of RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague that there has been “no proof of life” since the airman went missing in Bury St Edmunds in 2016.

Corrie, who was stationed at RAF Honington, was last seen on CCTV entering a bin loading area behind a row of shops in Bury on Saturday, September 24, 2016, after a night out drinking with RAF colleagues.

A multi-million pound investigation, which included two searches of a landfill in Milton, Cambridgeshire, yielded no trace of the RAF gunner, who was aged 23 at the time of his disappearance.

Police have maintained the “most likely” scenario is that Corrie got into the bin and was emptied into a Biffa lorry before subsequently ending up in the waste process.

The investigation was passed to cold case detectives in March 2018.

At the short inquest opening today, Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, passed on his “sincere condolences” to Corrie’s parents, Nicola Urquhart and Martin McKeague, and to the airman’s family and friends for their loss “in such tragic circumstances”.

Chief Superintendent Marina Ericson, from Suffolk police, told Suffolk Coroner’s Court there had been “no proof of life” since Corrie was last seen at 3.25am on September 24, 2016, in the area known as the ‘horseshoe’ behind Greggs in the town.

Chief Superintendent Ericson told the inquest that a Biffa lorry entered the ‘horseshoe’ area at 4.19am and the weight of the vehicle having collected the rubbish was 116kg – which is around 70-80kg more than its average weight.

She added it is believed that having climbed into the bin in the horseshoe area on Brentgovel Street, Corrie was in the bin when it was emptied into the Biffa lorry, leading to his death.

Mr Parsley formally opened the inquest following the evidence and a pre-inquest review will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021.