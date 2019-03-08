Heavy Showers

Police appeal for witnesses following overnight burglaries in Elmstead

PUBLISHED: 16:48 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 27 May 2019

Police are investigating burglaries in Holly Way and Lucerne Road in Elmstead, Essex Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Elmstead near Colchester, which they believe to be linked.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, a house in Holly Way was broken into between 10.30pm on Sunday, May 12 and 5.45am on Monday, May 13.

"A mobile phone, purse and credit cards were taken," they said.

"Then, between 9.30pm on Tuesday, May 14 and 6.50am on Wednesday, May 15 a house in Lucerne Road was broken into and a purse stolen from inside.

Officers believe the two burglaries are linked and are appealing for information from the public.

If you know anything about the burglaries, or witnessed any suspicious activity around the time the burglaries took place, call Clacton CID on 101, quoting reference number 42/74572/19 in relation to the Holly Way incident and 42/75633/19 for the incident in Lucerne Road.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or fill in an online crime reporting form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

