Police cadets help raise charity cash

PUBLISHED: 09:21 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 13 June 2019

Suffolk's police cadets helped raise £15,000 at the Elveden Classic Car Show Picture: NSPCC

Archant

Suffolk's police cadets helped raise £15,000 for charity at the Elveden Classic Car Show, which was held on June 2.

Suffolk's police cadets were involved in fundraising at the Elveden Classic Car Show Picture: NSPCCSuffolk's police cadets were involved in fundraising at the Elveden Classic Car Show Picture: NSPCC

Cadets from the Forest Heath branch were involved in fundraising at the event, which saw nearly 250 classic cars on display at the Elveden Estate.

The event raised cash for the NSPCC and the Bury Abbey Rotary charities - Gatehouse Dementia Hub and Foodbank and My WiSH, which supports West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The NSPCC's portion of the money raised will go towards its Speak Out Stay Safe service, which visited 123 primary schools in Suffolk in the last academic year.

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, the West Suffolk NSPCC branch is raising money for the service which empowers primary school children to recognise and report abuse, while highlighting that Childline is always there to help.

Inspector Mark Shipton, from Suffolk police, said: "Police cadets are young members of the community aged 13 to 18, who are involved in a range of activities.

"As well as learning about police procedures and the law, cadets also work alongside local officers to play a vital role in community events such as this.

"I would like to thank the event organisers for inviting us and I know the cadets enjoyed being involved in raising money for such a worthwhile charity."

Sarah Laffling, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Suffolk, said: "With the help of Suffolk Police Cadets and the rotary club this year's show has once again been a fantastic success.

"As the funds are going to our 125th anniversary campaign this year, the event will help us reach more children across Suffolk with important messages about staying safe from abuse and neglect."

For more information about how to get involved in Suffolk NSPCC's 125th anniversary campaign email sarah.laffling@nspcc.org.uk

