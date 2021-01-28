News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash

Angus Williams

Published: 10:02 PM January 28, 2021   
The crossroads in Brampton where the crash occurred. 

The crossroads in Brampton where the crash occurred. - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in rural Suffolk which left a man in a critical condition.

Officers were called by the Ambulance Service at 1.25pm on Wednesday January 27 to reports of a collision on the A145 in Brampton.

The crash occurred at the crossroads between Station Road and London Road. It involved a motorcycle and a car — a blue Vauxhall Meriva.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene by paramedics and a volunteer Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) team. 

He was then taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance after sustaining potentially life-threatening injuries.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, sustained a minor injury and did not need to attend hospital.

Road closures were put in place while the vehicles were recovered and an investigation was carried out.

The roads reopened shortly after 7.10pm.

Any witnesses – or anyone who has dashcam footage – are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Police Headquarters, Martlesham, quoting reference: CAD 149 of January 27 2021.

Suffolk

