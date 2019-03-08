Woman taken to hospital after

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the collision on the B1066 near Horringer where a Citroen C3 and a Jaguar collided. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision in Whepstead Road, Horringer, near Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision, between a Citroen C3 and a Jaguar, happened on the B1066, just before 1pm this afternoon.

Police say that the Citroen C3 rolled onto its roof during the incident leaving debris on the road which was closed as a result.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “We were called to the scene in Whepstead Road, Horringer, at around 1pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“A Citroen C3 rolled onto its roof and blocked the road.

“There was quite a lot of debris on the road and Highways were called to clear the scene. Recovery vehicles arrived at 1.50pm.”

The extent of the woman's injuries are currently unknown, although a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed she was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, for further treatment.

The road re-opened at 2.55pm following recovery of the vehicles.