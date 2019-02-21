Partly Cloudy

Man injured after car crashes into parked cars at Tesco Express

21 February, 2019 - 08:52
Police were called to the scene of a crash at Tesco Express in Aldeburgh Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police were called to the scene of a crash at Tesco Express in Aldeburgh Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

A man was taken to hospital with leg injuries after a car crashed into a row of vehicles in a Tesco car park in Aldeburgh.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, at Tesco Express in Saxmundham Road, at around 2.55pm yesterday, Wednesday, February 20.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “We were called just before 2.55pm to reports of that a car had come into the car park and had hit a parked car.

“It appears that a pedestrian walking between some of the parked cars was injured,

“The cars had what looks like a domino effect.

“A parked car has gone into the next parked car, hitting a pedestrian.”

Four vehicles in total were damaged as a result of the crash.

She said the pedestrian had been taken to Ipswich Hospital with leg injuries and that no arrests had been made.

