Two-vehicle crash on A12 near Southwold

PUBLISHED: 10:24 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 04 August 2020

Police were called to an accident near Southwold Picture: Sonya Duncan

A two-vehicle crash near Southwold has blocked a road this morning.

Police were called shortly before 9.30am to the A12 at Wrentham to reports that two vehicles – a Land Rover and a Citroen – were involved in a collision.

The incident happened near the Benacre crossroads and traffic is reported to be coping well.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said there were no reports of any injuries.

