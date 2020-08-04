Two-vehicle crash on A12 near Southwold

A two-vehicle crash near Southwold has blocked a road this morning.

Police were called shortly before 9.30am to the A12 at Wrentham to reports that two vehicles – a Land Rover and a Citroen – were involved in a collision.

The incident happened near the Benacre crossroads and traffic is reported to be coping well.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said there were no reports of any injuries.