Road blocked after four-vehicle crash near Stoke by Nayland

PUBLISHED: 09:19 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 21 February 2019

Police have attended a four-vehicle crash on the B1068 near Stoke by Nayland Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Emergency services have been called to a four-vehicle crash near Stoke by Nayland.

Police were called at around 8am today, Thursday, February 21, to reports of a crash on the B1068.

According to a police spokesman, the crash happened around half a mile before Stoke by Nayland coming from the direction of Higham.

“Everyone is now out of their vehicles” she said.

“Road is completely blocked and traffic in the area is building.

“Recovery is now on scene.”

She said the crash involved a Seat, a Peugeot, a Dacia and a white van.

She added there are no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Stay with us for updates.

