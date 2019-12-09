Police called to sudden death of man

Police were called to the sudden death of a man in Bury St Edmunds this morning.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers were called to Kempson Way around 7.30am.

An East of England Ambulance Service also attended around 7.40am.

A spokesman said: "Three ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident.

"One person was deceased at the scene."