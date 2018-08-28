Police called to crash outside primary school
PUBLISHED: 13:39 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:17 09 November 2018
Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash outside a primary school in Suffolk.
Police and paramedics were sent to School Lane in Haverhill at 12.05pm today, Friday, November 9.
The crash happened in a small cul-de-sac near St Felix RCVA Primary School, a spokesman for the force said.
There are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.
Police are still at the scene.
