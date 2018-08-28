Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash outside a primary school in Suffolk.

Police and paramedics were sent to School Lane in Haverhill at 12.05pm today, Friday, November 9.

The crash happened in a small cul-de-sac near St Felix RCVA Primary School, a spokesman for the force said.

There are no reports of any serious injuries at this stage.

Police are still at the scene.

Stay with us for more updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.