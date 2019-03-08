Long delays on A14 after crash between lorry and car

A stretch of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds is blocked following a crash between a lorry and a car.

The crash happened near the slip road at junction 40 on the westbound carriageway shortly after 9.15am on Tuesday, May 21.

Officers from Suffolk police have recently arrived at the scene, who have reported traffic is at a standstill.

AA traffic cameras show motorists queuing between junctions 39 and 40.

It's not clear yet if anyone has been hurt, although a spokesman for Suffolk police said the drivers of the vehicles have declined any help from the ambulance service.

He added: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A14 near Barrow at around 9.15am between a car and a lorry.

"The road is currently blocked with officers reporting traffic is at a standstill.

"Officers are currently on scene."