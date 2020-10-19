E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police car attending emergency call involved in crash with Vauxhall Astra

PUBLISHED: 13:28 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 19 October 2020

A police car was involved in a crash in Stowmarket on the way to an emergency call. Picture: MATT STOTT

A police car was involved in a crash in Stowmarket on the way to an emergency call. Picture: MATT STOTT

A police car responding to an emergency call was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Astra in Stowmarket.

The crash took place shortly before 10pm last night at the junction of Gipping Way and the B1115, near Barnards Volkswagen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A road traffic collision took place yesterday, Sunday, October 18 at approximately 9.50pm in Gipping Way, Stowmarket.

“A police car responding to an emergency call was in collision with a grey Vauxhall Astra car.

“Nobody was injured as a result of the incident and enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.”

Witnesses or anybody with relevant dashcam footage should contact Suffolk police quoting CAD reference 338 of 18 October.

