Road closed as two police cars well alight outside police station

PUBLISHED: 12:55 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 21 April 2020

Firefighters pictured battling the fire at the police station in Harwich. Picture: HELEN DENYER

Firefighters pictured battling the fire at the police station in Harwich. Picture: HELEN DENYER

HELEN DENYER

A major road in Harwich is currently closed as firefighters battle fires in two police cars outside the local police station.

Firefighters pictured battling the fire at the police station in Harwich. Picture: HELEN DENYER

Main Road is currently closed between St Helen’s Green and Barrack Lane as firefighters tackle the blaze.

Pictures at the scene show the cars are well alight.

It has not been made clear how the fires were started or if there have been any injuries.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire involving two police cars at Harwich Police Station in Main Road, Harwich.

Crews were called to the fire in Harwich at the police station. Picture: HELEN DENYERCrews were called to the fire in Harwich at the police station. Picture: HELEN DENYER

“Roads in the area have been closed while emergency services deal with the fire.

“We’re advising you to avoid the area and plan your journeys.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

