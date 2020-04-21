Road closed as two police cars well alight outside police station
PUBLISHED: 12:55 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 21 April 2020
HELEN DENYER
A major road in Harwich is currently closed as firefighters battle fires in two police cars outside the local police station.
Main Road is currently closed between St Helen’s Green and Barrack Lane as firefighters tackle the blaze.
Pictures at the scene show the cars are well alight.
It has not been made clear how the fires were started or if there have been any injuries.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire involving two police cars at Harwich Police Station in Main Road, Harwich.
“Roads in the area have been closed while emergency services deal with the fire.
“We’re advising you to avoid the area and plan your journeys.”
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.
