Almost 1,600 drivers caught in Suffolk speeding campaign

Almost 1,600 drivers in Suffolk have been caught in a speeding campaign Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA Archant

In total 1,591 drivers were caught speeding across the county as part of a three-week campaign from Suffolk police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team were joined by vans from the Suffolk Safety Camera Partnership for the checks which were carried out between January 7 and 27.

Of the drivers caught 1,131 were caught by fixed or mobile camera sites. A further 460 were caught by officers on patrol.

The majority of vehicles caught, 1,527, were cars with six motorcycles, 55 vans and three lorries also found to be speeding.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Speed limits shouldn’t be seen as a target; they are in place for a reason and the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road. There are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather.

“We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers. Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.”

Motorists that have been caught speed will be issued with a traffic offence report and can face a fine, points on their licence or court action.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “The number of speeding motorists caught is almost unbelievable and shocking. The enforcement action was very well publicised and I really wonder what else needs to be done to ensure this minority of road users comply with the law.

“It is in everyone’s interests to keep the traffic flowing on all Suffolk roads and we know that reckless disregard of the speed limits can cause serious accidents and collisions as well as leading to lengthy delays and huge frustration for other motorists.

“That’s why I have deliberately increased investment in our roads policing capacity to deliver more effective “fatal four” enforcement, since our road network is so crucial to our way of life in Suffolk.”