Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Almost 1,600 drivers caught in Suffolk speeding campaign

PUBLISHED: 23:08 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:08 22 February 2019

Almost 1,600 drivers in Suffolk have been caught in a speeding campaign Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA

Almost 1,600 drivers in Suffolk have been caught in a speeding campaign Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA

Archant

In total 1,591 drivers were caught speeding across the county as part of a three-week campaign from Suffolk police.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team were joined by vans from the Suffolk Safety Camera Partnership for the checks which were carried out between January 7 and 27.

Of the drivers caught 1,131 were caught by fixed or mobile camera sites. A further 460 were caught by officers on patrol.

The majority of vehicles caught, 1,527, were cars with six motorcycles, 55 vans and three lorries also found to be speeding.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team, said: “Speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Speed limits shouldn’t be seen as a target; they are in place for a reason and the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road. There are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather.

“We work closely with our partners all-year round to target speeding drivers. Campaigns like this help us to enforce the law but to also educate motorists and raise awareness of the dangers of speeding.”

Motorists that have been caught speed will be issued with a traffic offence report and can face a fine, points on their licence or court action.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “The number of speeding motorists caught is almost unbelievable and shocking. The enforcement action was very well publicised and I really wonder what else needs to be done to ensure this minority of road users comply with the law.

“It is in everyone’s interests to keep the traffic flowing on all Suffolk roads and we know that reckless disregard of the speed limits can cause serious accidents and collisions as well as leading to lengthy delays and huge frustration for other motorists.

“That’s why I have deliberately increased investment in our roads policing capacity to deliver more effective “fatal four” enforcement, since our road network is so crucial to our way of life in Suffolk.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 1,600 drivers caught in Suffolk speeding campaign

Almost 1,600 drivers in Suffolk have been caught in a speeding campaign Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA

Victims saddled with debt by abusive partners to get extra support

Anglia Care Trust has been given funding to help victims of financial abuse. Picture: PA WIRE

Cars insured under false names seized

Police stopped two cars with fraudulent insurance. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Shreeran celebrates a momentous 10 days on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his divide world tour this month. Picture: PA WIRE

Villagers get first look at plans for new homes and business park

Aerial image of the former RAF airfield at Shepherd's Grove, Stanton Picture: JAYNIC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists