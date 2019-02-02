Police appeal after car is damaged in Colchester

Police would like to trace this man in connection to an allegation of criminal damage in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection to an allegation of criminal damage in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police the incident, in which a car was damaged, happened on Lancer Street just after 8.30am on Tuesday, January 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colchester Local Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/16522/19.

Alternatively, can the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.uk